In a heartwarming tribute to a musical icon, brothers Loukmaan and Emo Adams will celebrate their dad’s 80th birthday with a kwaai concert titled Father Love! The event is set for 22 January 2025 at the Artscape Theatre, promising an unforgettable evening filled with music, laughter and memories that celebrate the life and legacy of Omar “Boeta Maan” Adams.

The special concert aims to honour Boeta Maan, affectionately known as Mr YumYum, who has played a pivotal role in shaping the cultural landscape of Cape Town. Best known for being the godfather and founder of the iconic Kinnes van die Ses troupe, Boeta Maan has taught and inspired countless artists, who went on to become world-class performers, his sons included. The concert is designed not just to celebrate a milestone birthday, but also to draw together those who have been touched by his artistry over the years.

Ouboet Loukmaan tells the Daily Voice: “Our father has always been a pillar in our community and an inspiration to many.” Emo echoes this sentiment, adding: “This concert is our way of honouring him and the successful careers he has given us.” And Boeta Maan can’t wait to see what his talented boys cook up, but knows it will be epic.

BROERS: Emo and Loukmaan. picture supplied Boeta Maan says: “From my side, this show is the highlight of my career. I didn’t expect this at all... It’s beyond my expectations. “To put me on such a big platform at 80 years old, daai wil gedoen wies. It’s something to remember – not only for myself, but for my entire family. “And the cream of the crop is it’s the number of suits I must wear and all the different styles. It makes me feel better than any overseas artist.

“But at the end of the day; I’m still that happy-go-lucky Boeta Maan.” The concert will feature a selection of Boeta Maan’s beloved classics alongside new and fresh collaborations, inviting audiences on an emotional journey that is sure to resonate with love and nostalgia. Special guest performers have also lined up to pay tribute to their icon.