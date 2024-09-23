On Tuesday South Africans all over the world will be celebrating Heritage Day, aka Braai Day, with a chop and a dop. Celebrity cook Gadija Sydow says she loves sharing her cooking skills as part of her Cape Malay heritage.

“It’s about how we grew up, what we ate while growing up... the crisp morning air as we stood in line early in the morning with our Tupperware bakkies to get our beloved Sunday morning koesisters,” she says. Radio jockey: Paulsen is out to celebrate. Picture: supplied Radio personality Tyrone Paulsen says: “For me it’s about celebrating or recognising those who came before me, those people or events that helped shape who we are. “Yes, Braai Day was a commercial thing, but it really is a way South Africans connect. So let’s celebrate and recognise that our diversity, yet communality is what makes this our Heritage as a South African.”