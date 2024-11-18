Tashreeq ‘TDV’ De Villiers a.k.a Ricky Vani Frontline is kicking off the summer with fresh new music as he drops his first Hip Hop/Real Rap EP titled Nightmares. TDV says the five track EP speaks about loyalty, love, respect and the reality of living on the Cape Flats and how people should unite against injustices towards poor, gang ridden and drug infested communities.

“I’m going back to where it started as a recording artist and that is hip hop/real rap. For me hip hop is more than just rhyming but rather reporting from the street on behalf of the voiceless,” he says. “The EP has a broad spectrum of music because it touches on subjects that most people can relate to but there are some PG moments however the introduction of each song will advise listeners. Everyone is going to enjoy it and see Ricky Vani Frontline for the lyricist and humanitarian he is.” He adds that mense can look forward to feasting their ears on tracks such as Firearm, Loyalty, Nightmares, Last Laugh and Mataambu.