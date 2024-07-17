Multi talented artist Tashreeq de Villiers aka TDV aka Ricky Vani Frontline has launched his debut amapiano album called Evolution.
Tashreeq, 33, from Woodstock is known for his Hip Hop, Gqom and Klopse anthems, but says with this new album he wants to show people a different side to him.
“This project is to show myself as a versatile artist in my vocal and writing ability, evolving into who I want to be as an artist in South Africa and globally. TDV is really a bit of everything and this is the Evolution of TDV.”
The EP dropped today and consists of four tracks which he says are timeless pieces catering to everyone, and includes a tribute to the late artists AKA, Costa Titch and Ricky Rick.
“I hope the audience will love and appreciate the lyrics written by myself, the harmonies, the vocal ability of TDV and just enjoy these stories of love and surviving each day with it's unique challenges on these trendy amapiano beats. This is definitely something different for me and even for this genre I think I did something special,” he says.
“I just want to thank my Creator for this talent He has given me and I want to thank all the local beat makers that brought the fire with these beats namely: Dlala B, DJ Listo, Ice SA Music, M-Jay also it was engineered by illrow.
“Thank you to all my fans for showing love and support over the years.”
He adds that mense can expect more music tapping into different genres from him in the futurew.
Evolution is available for download on all major streaming platforms.