Tashreeq, 33, from Woodstock is known for his Hip Hop, Gqom and Klopse anthems, but says with this new album he wants to show people a different side to him.

“This project is to show myself as a versatile artist in my vocal and writing ability, evolving into who I want to be as an artist in South Africa and globally. TDV is really a bit of everything and this is the Evolution of TDV.”

The EP dropped today and consists of four tracks which he says are timeless pieces catering to everyone, and includes a tribute to the late artists AKA, Costa Titch and Ricky Rick.

“I hope the audience will love and appreciate the lyrics written by myself, the harmonies, the vocal ability of TDV and just enjoy these stories of love and surviving each day with it's unique challenges on these trendy amapiano beats. This is definitely something different for me and even for this genre I think I did something special,” he says.