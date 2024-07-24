Former Liverpool resident now living in Cape Town, Elton Duffy, is staging a Tribute to The Beach Boys show in honour of his father who was a huge fan of the band. Elton’s father Joseph sadly passed away three weeks ago.

The Beach Boys, formed by Brian Wilson, his brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love and high school friend Al Jardine, created timeless anthems of endless summer fun on California’s beaches. Super fan: Elton Duffy to honour his dad. Picture: Supplied Good Vibrations: A Tribute to The Beach Boys, will showcase local theatre gems including Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd, Madeegha Anders and Nur Felix. Elton, who stars in the show and takes the role of musical director, says the production “transports you back to the 1960s, when surfing, hot rods and beach life inspired Brian Wilson’s legendary hits.

The audience will be taken on a trip down memory lane with the hits like California Girls, Surfin’ USA, Good Vibrations and Kokomo, as the talented cast delivers an unforgettable celebration of over 50 years of chart-topping success. Madeegha Anders and Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd. Picture: Supplied Ellton tells Daily Voice: “23 years ago, we did the Beach Boys at On Broadway in Green Point. The main influence for the show was actually my father who sadly passed away three weeks ago. “I grew up in Liverpool listening to the Beatles and the Beach Boys, so my music influences come basically from my father. He was also a musician and a singer in a band in Liverpool,” he says.