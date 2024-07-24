Former Liverpool resident now living in Cape Town, Elton Duffy, is staging a Tribute to The Beach Boys show in honour of his father who was a huge fan of the band.
Elton’s father Joseph sadly passed away three weeks ago.
The Beach Boys, formed by Brian Wilson, his brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love and high school friend Al Jardine, created timeless anthems of endless summer fun on California’s beaches.
Good Vibrations: A Tribute to The Beach Boys, will showcase local theatre gems including Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd, Madeegha Anders and Nur Felix.
Elton, who stars in the show and takes the role of musical director, says the production “transports you back to the 1960s, when surfing, hot rods and beach life inspired Brian Wilson’s legendary hits.
The audience will be taken on a trip down memory lane with the hits like California Girls, Surfin’ USA, Good Vibrations and Kokomo, as the talented cast delivers an unforgettable celebration of over 50 years of chart-topping success.
Ellton tells Daily Voice: “23 years ago, we did the Beach Boys at On Broadway in Green Point. The main influence for the show was actually my father who sadly passed away three weeks ago.
“I grew up in Liverpool listening to the Beatles and the Beach Boys, so my music influences come basically from my father. He was also a musician and a singer in a band in Liverpool,” he says.
“He also taught me to play the guitar on his guitar, and sadly he passed away on the 25th of June, so unfortunately, he won't be able to see the show but he'll be with us.”
The show takes place at The Upstairs at The Greek Fisherman in Sea Point from 24 July to 8 August.
Tickets are available on Quicket at R550 per person (including a dinner of Mediterranean delights).