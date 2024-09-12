We are firmly in spring and with the warmer weather there’s also a lot of things to do in Cape Town. This is going to be a jammed packed weekend with so much to do.

The robotics team of Fairbairn College in Goodwood have teamed up with musical director Sean De Vries to raise funds for the only team in South Africa who qualified to compete in the USA for an international robotics tournament taking place this December. The kids must raise close to R100 000 to compete and Emo Adams and Sean are lending their talents to help them achieve this goal. To this end, a fundraising concert will take place this Saturday at the Fairbairn College School Hall, corner of Hugo St opposite the Fire station.

The school band and the Take Note band will accompany Emo Adams and I will be there as well to show some support. These children who are showing such good signs of a bright future need our help to attain their dreams, so please show your support. According to school principal Ruschda O’shae, they’ve worked hard to raise funds and the end goal is in sight.

“We are almost there, if we can get some more support from our parents and loyal school goers we will definitely be able to assist our learners in achieving their goals. “Thank you to those who have already purchased tickets and we look forward to the show this Saturday. Another achievement for us as a school is that our school band will accompany seasoned musicians who they look up to.” The show takes place this Saturday, 14 September, at 19:00 and tickets are R180 per person. Contact the school on 021 591 7117 or via WhatsApp on 083 8857 903.