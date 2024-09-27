Dust off your dancing shoes, get the bubbly and roses ready for a “starr”-studded night, as the time has finally come for legendary band Atlantic Starr to take to the stage in Cape Town! The award-winning US group will be setting the stage on fire with all their greatest hits this Saturday at the Grand Arena in GrandWest.

The group is made up of Wayne Lewis, Jonathan Lewis, Shammah Carter and Melessa Pierce, who’ve come all the way from New York to take you on a trip down memory lane with their timeless classics such as Secret Lovers, Always, Masterpiece and many more. AMPED: Wayne Lewis and Melessa Pierce Ahead of their performance, your favourite koerant sat down with Wayne and Melessa who say that they are looking forward to entertaining the Mother City. Although this is the first time Melessa is in Africa, Wayne says that he has not been back “home” in over 30 years.

He says: “I am feeling very good and very excited about being back in South Africa. “On Saturday, fans can expect to hear all our hit records they have played throughout the years, as well as a few other songs from our CDs which we have added. Melessa adds: “I am extremely excited.

“This is my first time here which makes the show extra special and I wish I brought my whole family, that would have been great. “We have travelled all over the world but this is a monumental place, so I am excited to be here and we are going to give people a great show.” Your MC for the night is radio and social media sensation Peadon Smith and to make the night extra special are supporting acts Fagrie Isaacs and the Elixir Band.Wayne says: “We want to say thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for being such loyal fans over the years.