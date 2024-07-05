The biggest night in drag entertainment is returning this weekend as Kat Gilardi’s Diva’s One Night Only show is back with performances by some of the best drag artists in Cape Town. It’s all happening tomorrow at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone.

Drag diva Kat is the mastermind who has been running the event for 13 years and is bringing together a collection of both established and upcoming queens who are ready to give you an experience of a lifetime. Divas to perform on the night include BB Vahlour, Angel Lalamore, Sky Minaj, Anushka Parker, Madison Scarr, Jayde Kay Johnson and making waves right now with her hit podcast called Straight to the Point, Chanel Le Cap. Diva poster These divas and many more are ready to wow the crowd with MC for the night, Naythan Kayser.

Production director and co-founder of Miss Sovereign Western Cape, Barry Reid, says: “We are very excited about it being in the 13th year. “It just shows how strong the art of drag is at the moment and how accepting society has become towards the art form, which is fabulous. “We are showing that drag is also an art form that can be seen on main stages around the world.”

Tickets are R200 at Computicket. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm. Cape Town 21/2/2023 Cape Town Pride Dragathon to challenge world record File Picture: File Picture:Drag artists Kat Gilardi, Angel La Lamore and Tiara Skye from the Group 3D during the Absolutely Fabulous Drag show. Picture:Ian Landsberg Gig Guides - Comedy o’clock It’s comedy o’clock as comedian JamJam and friends are back with the 6th edition of JamJam and Friends: Comedy Coalition as they will be unpacking the new coalition government with some of Cape Town and South Africa’s funniest people this Sunday.

Taking the stage is reigning Comics Choice Headliner Of The Year, Robby Collins as the headline act and he will be joined by local Cape Town favourite Kurt Langeveld, JIVE Championship finalist Zach Esau, The Kasi Comedy King Ayabonga Kene and comedy newcomers Imaan Shah, Rowen Clegg. Don’t miss out on this coalition of comedians who are bound to make you laugh and make you feel proud to be South African. It is all going down at Bokeh Creative Studio and tickets are available at R100 at Quicket.

Gig Guides - Let’s Unwine Sip and Paint -Radio presenter, MC and social media content creator, Peadon Smith from Ravensmead is hosting Let’s Unwine Sip and Paint Edition 3 this Saturday at Hotel Sky. Your taste buds are sin for a treat and you’re sure to sing along to some R&B tunes so be sure to reserve your spot for a day of artistic expression, culinary elegance, and the best R&B experience.

Welcome the new month of July by unwinding this Saturday unwind by having fun in a social way while exploring your creative side. Tickets are available at R150 from Quicket and the event starts at 3pm to 6pm. Gig Guides: All the other bits