The award-winning local film producers, Touched By Style Community Arts Projects and Film, are back with another action-packed project and are currently filming their seven-part crime series called “Uncle Billy” in Belhar. The Cape Flats filmmakers were nominated for 10 international awards at the Interfilm International Short Film Festival in Germany and were honoured with two awards for their non-profit film Death Angel, starring then seven-year-old Mitchells Plain resident Marley Valentine.

They bagged the 2024 International Community Choice Award and the International Recognition Award in May. Co-founders Nic Matthee and Patrick Lategan say they want to create positive, life-changing experiences for Cape Town residents taking part in their projects, and pave the way for youngsters to pursue a career in the film industry. Talking about their latest venture, Patrick says: “Our plan is to utilise various locations to uncover hidden talents and help them develop their acting skills in action films.”

They are once again working with the talented Marley, who stars as Twinkle in Uncle Billy. Nic Matthee and Marley Valentine. The award-winning community film project, Touched By Style Community Arts Projects and Film is back with another action packed production and currently filming the first episode of a seven-part crime action series called "Uncle Billy" in Belhar. picture supplied Marley Valentine. Picture: supplied After running away from her foster parents, and having witnessed a murder committed by a man known as Bloedoog, a scared young Twinkle confronts her fears by mastering martial arts. The bubbly Grade 2 learner at Seaview Primary School says that she hopes Uncle Billy will win more awards.

Marley jokes: “It feels very fun to be in a movie. I’m going to be more famous than Tyla, then I can meet up with Cardi B. “I am very happy to have had a role in Death Angel because that is where I first took part in a movie. “I like when Uncle Nic calls me to do my role because I am not shy and I can play any role. I like the gunshots and make-up effects, like the scars and blood.”