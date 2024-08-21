The eldest biological daughter of Brad Bitt and Angelina Jolie has legally dropped her fathers name. Born Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the Namibian-born celebrity baby waited until her 18th birthday to make the dramatic change.

Shiloh, who hired and paid for her own lawyer when she filed to drop the Pitt name on her 18th birthday in May, filed to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. Now the change is official. TMZ reports there was no formal hearing for the name change - with the petition granted on Monday, per official court documents.

Bad dad: Brad Pitt. Picture: Instagram Last month, Shiloh took out a newspaper ad - a standard step before the court would approve a name change - to make sure anyone with objections show up in court. Dad Brad never did. Shiloh is the last of the couple’s three adopted and three biological kids to cut ties with the 60-year-old Hollywood star.