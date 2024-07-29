South African singer and songwriter Shekhinah Thandi Donnell, known as Shekhinah - whose voice and soulful music have captivated fans for years - has dropped her newest single titled "Steady". The award-winning artist known for her chart-topping hits like "Suited" and "Please Mr", delighted her loyal fans by announcing on social media the release of her latest single.

“Steady visuals out now. Thank you @grimmshots for this very special one and everyone who helped us make this happen. South Beach Durban has been and will always be my peace and I wanted to share that with you guys, enjoooooooy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shekhinahd (@shekhinahd) Fans of Shekhinah were left starstruck and overwhelmed with emotion upon hearing the news of her latest single, flooding social media platforms with messages of support and excitement. From sharing reactions to the song to expressing their love and admiration for the artist.

@_itskayboo on X said Shekhinah always impress when it comes to music. "Shekhinah's #Steady is a must-listen. Her music always impresses! It's amazing, and her songs are always top-notch"



X user @sahiphop247 said every time the artist releases a new music it's always a masterpiece.

"Shekhinah has released a new single "Steady" on Friday. Everytime she releases new music we already know it's a masterpiece that should be appreciated. #Steady"

Another X user @Pride_Nomhle said "Shekhinah's #Steady is the soundtrack to my day. Her voice is incredible."

@Lucky_Mahloane on X said Shekhinah's single its a reminder of the good music she always makes.