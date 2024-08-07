South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe went all out to gooi his wife the best birthday party ever. Founder of African Fashion International and Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe celebrated her birthday with a fitting soirée.

Worth over US$2 billion according to Forbes magazine, Motsepe booked out Sun City’s Super Bowl to celebrate his accomplished wife’s big day. Known for her philanthropic work and being chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Precious was surrounded by family and friends. But it wouldn’t be a billionaire’s party without some famous faces.

Hosting the soiree were MetroFM presenters Lerato Kganyago and Andile Ncube. Motsepe pulled the ultimate surprise for his leading lady, with a surprise performance from multi-award-winning British singer, songwriter, and record producer, Seal. Seal made sure to give his best performance at the birthday celebration, performing hits such as "Kiss from a Rose" and also interacting with the guests.

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo attended with her husband Romeo and her sister Johanna Makgalemele and they shared moments from the celebration online. Basetsana, in an Instagram post, reflected on the celebration, commending Precious' husband for bringing her favourite artist to celebrate. "What a magnificent evening in celebration of a remarkable woman! Thank you for years of mentorship and sisterhood, from being our medical doctor and looking after my parents when they were still alive to inspiring me to dream bigger dreams for myself.