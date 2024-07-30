Meet the Kings Club, a fresh new music ensemble who has been popping up all over Cape Town, bringing joy to mense. The Kings come dressed up in suits and add a touch of class and sophistication to any event, but don’t let that fool you, because these guys know how to rock a party.

Formed last year, they have swiftly risen to fame, as they busk in places like the V&A Waterfront. Founded by entertainment entrepreneur, Justin Paul Jansen, the group was formed ‘to fill a gap in the market’, and brings together some of Cape Town’s most talented and skilled instrumentalists. Jansen explains: “I created this group because whenever I travel to the French Riviera, the level of entertainment on offer at the restaurants and beach clubs make the experience much more memorable and fun.

Lekker vibes: Kings Club. Picture: Supplied “The idea of a band coming right up to your table while having lunch with a group of friends as you sing along to your favourite songs puts a smile on my face.” Hailing from various areas in the Mother City, the ensemble offers a vast repertoire of old and new music, and classic covers such as ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Twist and Shout’, ‘La Bamba’, ‘Sweet Caroline’, ‘Flowers’ and more. Louis Malherbe is on percussion, Geraint Bojé on bass, Werner Bekker and Liam McDermott on guitar and vocals, and interchangeable Raivan Hansman, Matt Ehrenreich and Duncan Johnson are on saxophone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kings Club (@kingsclubtheband) Bekker explains: “When I joined Kings Club, I was super excited. For the first time ever I was doing covers of popular songs, jumping on tables and making people go wild. “It's such an exhilarating experience for us as musicians as well as for the audience. “To play with such amazing established musicians is absolutely amazing. Audience members always walk away with a skip in their step and the broadest smiles. The best part is everyone wins.”

Jansen adds: “The concept works really well for intimate events. Kings Club is successful because they love what they do and are really charming and charismatic. “The guys know how to create a special atmosphere and engage with guests in a way that makes it hard not to join in on the fun.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kings Club (@kingsclubtheband) The ensemble have caught the attention of industry heavyweights across the world and will be embarking on an international tour this year to several countries including the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), France and Spain.