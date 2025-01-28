VETERAN South African actress Ranaka Manaka is mourning the untimely loss of her daughter, Katlego “KG” Ranaka. The family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement released to the public, revealing that Katlego passed away.

The statement reads: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the sorrowful news of the passing of our cherished Katlego ‘KG’ Ranaka. “The Ranaka family humbly requests your prayers and respect for their privacy during this profoundly challenging time.” In a heart-wrenching display of her grief, Manaka honoured her daughter’s memory with a heartfelt Instagram post.

She simply posted a picture of a lit candle and she followed up with a black square and three crying emojis in the caption. Katlego 'KG' Ranaka The Generations: The Legacy star’s followers and fans have since flooded her social media with messages of support and condolences as she navigates this devastating loss. A fan, @ gisele_pitso expressed her sympathy, writing: “May the memories of your beautiful daughter bring you comfort and peace. My heart goes out to you during this unbearable time.”

@chloe.serame shared in the grief, offering words of comfort: “Ahhhh no parent deserves this at all. May you be comforted by the memories you shared with your daughter... Such sad news indeed.” “Words fail. Love and prayers are with you always my love,” commented @samelatyelbooi. The 24-year-old Katlego was establishing herself in the entertainment industry.