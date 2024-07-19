A vibrant trio of drag queens who have been making waves with their podcast called Straight to the Point, are appealing for a financial boost to keep them chatting. The podcast is The Drag Cartel’s Vibrant Voice in LGBTQIA+ Discourse initiative that features the dynamic trio of Emogen Moore, 35, Maxine Wild, 30, and Chenal LeCap, 23.

With their “daring to be different” topics of discussion, the much-loved queens have already built up a loyal audience of over 11 000 since first going live on 1 April. Their topics range from safe sex practices and the benefits of talk therapy, to relationships and coming out, to lighter fare such as social media trends, fashion, and of course, the latest skinner. Speaking from her experiences as a transgender woman and a pageant queen, Maxine, a former Miss Gay Western Cape, says the podcast gives a voice to the marginalised.

Maxine says: “It’s about creating a space where voices that are often silenced can speak loudly and proudly.“ At 30 years old, Maxine continues to inspire as she mentors younger artists. Emogen, 35, known for her humour and insightful perspectives, adds: “Our discussions are a mix of structured and spontaneous, allowing us to respond to the community’s pulse while fostering educational and engaging dialogues.”

Aside from the trio, the podcast crew includes the director and lead content creator at GoBinge, Louis du Toit, and Nazeem Southgate, founder of The Drag Cartel. Aside from the trio, the podcast crew includes the director and lead content creator at GoBinge, Louis du Toit, and Nazeem Southgate, founder of The Drag Cartel. Picture: Supplied The trio has initiated a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to sustain and grow the podcast - https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/straight-to-the-point-podcast. With a goal of R100 000, they say the funds are crucial for covering production expenses.