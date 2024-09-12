The PSL announced a groud-breaking partnership with SuperSport on Wednesday that will see the Betway Premiership and domestic cup competitions broadcast live on Showmax.
This move comes a couple of months after the streaming service completed a deal to broadcast England’s Premier League. Their deal with the Premier League included a brilliant marketing stunt with Manchester United legend Eric Cantona that went viral across the world.
In a statement on Wednesday, the PSL said: “[We] made a bold, innovative move to bring South African football to more fans across the continent by partnering with SuperSport to make Africa’s foremost league available on Showmax.
“Starting with the flagship Betway Premiership, all PSL matches will be available to Showmax Premier League subscribers at no additional cost.
“In addition to all 380 Premier League games, football fans can now also stream every PSL match live, including major cup competitions such as the Carling Knockout Cup, MTN8, and Nedbank Cup – all for just R69 per month."
Mato Madlala, the PSL’s acting CEO for the last nine years, called the deal a “game changer” for South African football.
“Bringing Premier Soccer League football to Showmax is a huge win for the PSL and our supporters. This partnership opens new doors for fans to enjoy the sport they love, wherever they are.”
Marc Jury, CEO of Showmax, added, “We’re thrilled to offer South Africa’s most popular football league to our customers. The combination of the Premier League and the PSL on our powerful live-streaming platform represents extraordinary value.”
IOL Sport