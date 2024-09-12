In a statement on Wednesday, the PSL said: “[We] made a bold, innovative move to bring South African football to more fans across the continent by partnering with SuperSport to make Africa’s foremost league available on Showmax. 🔴 NAZOOOOOOOOOO!!!! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hizYoH73nC — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) September 11, 2024 “Starting with the flagship Betway Premiership, all PSL matches will be available to Showmax Premier League subscribers at no additional cost.

“In addition to all 380 Premier League games, football fans can now also stream every PSL match live, including major cup competitions such as the Carling Knockout Cup, MTN8, and Nedbank Cup – all for just R69 per month." Mato Madlala, the PSL’s acting CEO for the last nine years, called the deal a “game changer” for South African football. “Bringing Premier Soccer League football to Showmax is a huge win for the PSL and our supporters. This partnership opens new doors for fans to enjoy the sport they love, wherever they are.”