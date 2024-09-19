The nominees for the 18th South African Film and Television Awards have been announced and our very own Dante Poole has been nominated for Best Presenter for his spot on Hectic Nine 9 Season 17. The 26-year-old from Bellville says he is overwhelmed to be nominated among other presenter giants in South Africa.

Poole, who is no stranger to Mzansi, made his TV debut with S3s (SABC 3) ‘Hectic on 3’when he was 19-years-old. Pool will be going up against Jolene Martins, Emo Adams, Mpho Modikoane, Nomalanga Shozi, Laconco, Devi Sankaree Govender, Emihle Mimi Rey, Kuhle Adams and Govern Albert Whittles. He tells Daily Voice: “I've been presenting on television for almost seven years now. I was fortunate enough to get my big break at 19-years-old hosting the kids show Hectic On 3 on SABC 3.

“I did four seasons of that show. After wrapping up Hectic on 3 on SABC 3, radio came knocking. I joined the commercial radio station Kfm 94.5 in 2021 and have been there now for three years as an on-air and digital correspondent. “Whilst discovering radio, TV came knocking once again. They asked me to join season 17 of the long running youth show, Hectic Nine - 9 on SABC 2. Through that season I was able to achieve this wonderful nomination for Best TV Presenter.” He adds: “I feel exceptionally honoured. Sometimes when working in this industry you forget that things like awards and nominations exist, one is always just trying to chase the next opportunity and hustle while trying to make your dreams a reality.”