French Olympian Anthony Ammirati has become a big deal overnight. And when we say a big deal, it’s so big that it ended his hopes of winning a medal at the ongoing 2024 Paris Games.

The 21-year-old pole vaulter was hoping to follow up his U20 Championship-winning performances in front of his compatriots earlier this week, but dinge took an unexpected turn. In case you missed it, his attempt at clearing 5.70 metres was looking good. But as he came over on the other side, his move knocked down the bar and him out of the competition. The incident went viral, with the 1.71m-tall athlete from the south of France now famous for having a big package.

And it caught the attention of pornographic website CamSoda, who have offered Ammirati a quarter of a million dollars for one show. CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker told TMZ: “If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt.” “As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course.”

French athlete Anthony Ammirati failed the 5.70 height pole vault because of his asset. #IKYK #Paris2024 https://t.co/qWnr1QbFzy — @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) August 3, 2024 Ammirati has spoken out after the disappointing end to his Olympics, while also developing a cult following due to his manhood. But the Frenchman did not mention any desire to do anything other than use his pole for vaulting. After his disappointing Olympic exit, Ammirati told the French Athletics Federation: “It’s a big disappointment.