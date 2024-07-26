Afrikaaps hip hop artist and poet, Quintin Goliath aka Jitsvinger, is back with a message to politicians in his latest single titled ‘Elke Naweek Nogge Funeral’, featuring Yess Masekin, Lady G and G Boy. Jitsvinger, 42, says that the song was released on 29 May (Election Day) but went completely under the radar due to the political climate in the media across at the time, despite the fact that it speaks directly to politicians campaigning for votes without ever mentioning putting a stop to the endless killing of the youth due to gang violence.

He explains: "I was visiting my family in Elsies River one Saturday morning while I'm listening to Leroy Reid aka Bangla Beats instrumentals in the car. "All along the route I saw cars and buses following a hearse towards the Maitland graveyard. I turned a corner off the main road and another convoy followed a hearse. "As I'm waiting for my cousin at the shop inside the car, still listening to beats, I saw people walking behind a coffin being pushed into a hearse leaving the church across the street.