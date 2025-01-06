‘KLAPPED’ MANAGER: Nicki Minaj. Picture: Instagram NICKI Minaj is being sued by a former employee who says she klapped him so hard, his hoedjie fell off.

The 42-year-old Monster rapper has been accused of hitting and berating her former tour manager, Brandon Garrett, who has filed a lawsuit against her in Los Angeles Superior Court. He also alleged she subjected him to the "intentional infliction of emotional distress" during her Pink Friday 2 tour last year. According to documents obtained by TMZ and Variety, the lawsuit stems from an alleged incident after Minaj’s show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on April 21, 2025.

Brandon's lawyers claim he received a text from the 'Starships' hitmaker's head of security, Larry Dathan, asking him to speak with the singer in her dressing room when he was on his way to the arena. When he got there, the manager alleged around eight other staff members were there waiting for him. Minaj then started k@kking mense uit, complaining that some didn’’t know “what they are supposed to do“.

Brandon explained he told his famous boss he had asked a colleague to collect prescriptions because he was busy with tour responsibilities, including assisting Minaj with her costume changes, but he alleged the star then became “visibly upset” and “angrily screamed” at him. She allegedly sakked af: “Are you f****** crazy having him pick up my prescription? “You have lost your f****** mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f****** teeth.

“You’re a dead man walking. You just f****** up your whole life, and you will never be anyone, I’ll make sure of it.” The court papers then add: “Minaj open-handedly struck Garrett on the right side of his face, causing his head to swing backwards as his hat flew off his head.” The tour manager - who allegedly was also left with a "throbbing" right wrist after being stuck on the arm - then locked himself in a bathroom for several hours and received a text message telling him he wasn’t being asked to join the next stop on the tour.