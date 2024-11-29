If you can’t beat it, then stiek uit for a celebration of Michael Jackson’s creative genius and unsurpassed talent with riveting tribute performances evoking his early days as a member of the Jackson 5, his groundbreaking theatrics in the 80s and his continued influence on pop culture.
Get the full MJ concert experience in the Michael Jackson: HIStory Tribute Show, with triple-threat performer Garth Field, electrifying in his role as the late Jackson, plus a live band, choreographed dancers, authentic costumes with thrilling sound and effects.
You can look forward to all the King of Pop’s classics such as Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Bad, Beat It, ABC, Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough, They Don’t Really Care About Us and many more.
It’s all going down at the Grand Arena in GrandWest, so make sure to get your tickets now at R335 via iTickets.