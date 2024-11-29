If you can’t beat it, then stiek uit for a celebration of Michael Jackson’s creative genius and unsurpassed talent with riveting tribute performances evoking his early days as a member of the Jackson 5, his groundbreaking theatrics in the 80s and his continued influence on pop culture.

Get the full MJ concert experience in the Michael Jackson: HIStory Tribute Show, with triple-threat performer Garth Field, electrifying in his role as the late Jackson, plus a live band, choreographed dancers, authentic costumes with thrilling sound and effects.