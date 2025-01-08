IT SEEMS that Mimi’s got her groove back, as Mariah Carey, 55, has been spotted with rumoured new beau Anderson Paak. The two have sparked dating rumours after they were seen holding hands on a “dinner date”.

Fans think the pair are now an item, with sources close to them claiming they have been hanging out for months, they even went on holiday in Aspen together. The musicians have yet to confirm the relationship, however, they have been seen multiple times together, more especially throughout the festive season. Sources told TMZ that the pair were just working on music together and were not romantically involved.

However, their interaction at a posh Italian restaurant proves otherwise as a source observed Anderson kissing one of Mariah’s hands over the table. Maybe the pair is skaam to admit they are dating since the rapper is still technically married. DREAM LOVER: Anderson .Paak Anderson, 38, filed for divorce from his wife Jae Lin on January 12, 2024. The estranged couple had been married for 14 years and have two children.

A source close to the new couple shared with The Sun that "Mariah and Anderson have been hanging out for months, and have a flirty connection." The insider goes on to share that “Anderson is such a joyful and fun person to be around. He is funny, brilliant and infects joy in everyone he is around, and Mariah has caught on to his nature and is eating it all up.” “They just have natural fun around each other and their brewing relationship has no obstacles to it because they aren't forcing anything or getting serious about it.”