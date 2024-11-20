Former 1990s pin-up John Stamos has been called for being hella fake. The 61-year-old actor reunited with his Full House co-star Dave Coulier following the latter’s announcement that he is battling an aggressive form of cancer.

Stamos played Jesse, who was best friends with Coulier’s Joey, as they helped widowed dad of three daughters, Danny, hold the fort down in the popular 90s sitcom. And to show solidarity with this onscreen pal, Stamos has reached out to Coullier as he goes through treatment for stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Stamos, known for his good looks and flowing black locks of hair, met with Coullier and posted the reunion on Instagram.

Coullier is seen smiling with his freshly-shaven head, while Stamos covered up his trademark hair with a bald cap. In one pic, Stamos is shaving Coullier’s hair just for a neater look. He captioned the post: “Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro.”

But mense were naar that Stamos didn’t even knip een haar van sy kop nie. One comment read: “Seriously just couldn’t shave your head bro?” Another user commented: “God bless Dave, but is this really appropriate? A bald cap is showing solidarity? You can just take your cap off and be ‘normal’ again.