Clutch your pearls, party enthusiasts! The Mother City Queer Project (MCQP) is back and more fabulous than ever as it gears up for its 30th anniversary celebration in December at Gardens Commercial High School in Cape Town. With this year’s dazzling theme of 'Mother of Pearl', the event promises to be a magical night that will etch itself into the annals of queer history.

For three decades, MCQP has been a glittering gem on Cape Town's social calendar and has carved its name among South Africa’s most loved LGBTQIA+ celebrations. This landmark anniversary is bound to be the ultimate reunion inviting both loyal attendees and newcomers alike to experience the enchanting vibe that only the MCQP dancefloor can offer. Leading up to the event on December 14, attendees are encouraged to let their imaginations run wild as the dress code calls for an array of mystical entities—think succubi, fairies, nymphs, angels and creatures from the aquatic depths.

This year, 'Mother' promises to transform the venue into a whimsical wonderland, allowing revellers to indulge in their most creative expressions of self. Since its inception in 1994, MCQP has blossomed into a beloved institution, symbolising queer joy, visibility, and resilience within South Africa. The event, now under the stewardship of The Golden Hour events team, boasts over 50 years of collective experience in producing not only local but also international events attended by up to hundreds of thousands.

Director at Golden Hour Events, Ronen Klugman said: "Gardens Commercial High School will be unrecognisable as we transform it into a queer utopia for MCQP’s 30th anniversary. Each corner of the venue will carry the essence of the 'Mother of Pearl' theme, creating an otherworldly playground that celebrates creativity, self-expression, and pure joy. "This year, MCQP is a family reunion and a celebration of 30 years of queer joy. Party-goers can expect a multi-sensory escape with iconic dance floors, bold artistic themes, and a space where freedom and imagination reign supreme." Media personality Manila von Teez said: “MCQP is an opportunity to get creative, dress up and enjoy a really amazing evening, curated with something for everyone in mind. If you don't want to dress up, it doesn't matter, still come through and enjoy the evening with us all.”