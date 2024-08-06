Back in the day, local band Malaika had mense grooving to their hit song Destiny and making chart-topping music. But now they are not even on the same page.

The group originally consisted of Tshedi Mholo, Bongani Nchang and the late Jabulani Ndaba. Now Ex-member Mholo and Nchang are botsing over the hit song, going on the Podcast and Chill show with Mac G to explain their beef. In 2021, Mholo left the band and announced she would no longer do public performances with Malaika.

Mholo explained her grievances with Nchang, which include her exclusion from the credits of Destiny, previous booking and management squabbles. Nchang and music producer Godfrey Guffy Pilane are credited as writers on “Destiny”. Mholo explained that she felt she should be credited for her performance and the additions she added.