Jive is proud to present The Yaaseen Barnes Show, a three-night comedy extravaganza featuring some of South Africa’s finest talents and hosted by the renowned and award-winning comedian Yaaseen Barnes. This one-of-a-kind show promises laughter and entertainment, taking place from tonight to Sunday at Canal Walk Auditorium.

The show will feature a lineup of vreksnaaks comedians each night, bringing a unique blend of humour, styles and personalities to the stage. Kicking off the fun tonight is Wesley Paulse, Céline Tshika, KG Mokgadi and Waseem Fredericks. Tomorrow it’s Keenan Cerff, Callum Hitchcock, Simmi Areff and Mel Jones.