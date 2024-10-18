The iconic Joe Barber is celebrating 25 years of being in the funny business. Cape Town fans are in for a treat this weekend as they will be taking the stage this Friday and Saturday at the Grand Arena in Grand West for the last leg of their reunion show, giving you the best of Boeta Joe, Boeta Gamat, Washiela and Outjie.

The legendary comedic team of David Isaacs and Oscar Petersen have captured the hearts of audiences for decades with their hilarious portrayal of life in a local barbershop. Joe Barber continues to hold the record as the top-selling show in the history of the Grand Arena as their 2022 concerts sold out all six nights and broke all attendance records at the venue. Going to bring the house down: David Isaacs and Oscar Petersen. Picture: Leon knipe The iconic Vicky Sampson is adding her voice as a special guest on the much-anticipated Joe Barber reunion.