The Cape Malay Choir Board Choral Competition is kicking off this weekend as ten choirs will be competing for top honours with one goal in mind, and that is to be crowned the Champions of 2024 of the oldest Malay Choir Board in South Africa.

From 8 to 30 November, the Cape Malay Choir Board will host its annual choral competitions, which also forms part of the organisation’s 85th anniversary at the City Hall, which will host the sections stage from Friday, 8 November to Sunday, 10 November 2024.