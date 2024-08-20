A Khayelitsha dancer has become the first female to qualify for the Red Bull Dance Your Style national finals. Cwenga Tasana, 21, braced the cold weather on Saturday to compete in the outdoor event held at the V&Waterfront’s Amphitheatre.

After falling short in the 2023 qualifiers, Tasana emerged victorious this time around. The audience was in for a treat as dancers showcased their talent in a thrilling one-on-one format at the renowned Red Bull Dance Your Style competition. Packed: Mense at Waterfront’s Amphitheatre. Picture: supplied This global street dance competition relies on the audience to determine the winner, with a special emphasis on freestyle dance moves.

Cwenga, a full-time dancer, tells the Daily Voice: “I feel happy, I feel excited, and I’m blessed and grateful for the opportunity and the win. “A few days before the competition I wasn’t too sure how I am going to do, but I prepared myself both physically and mentally and thought I want to do my best and have people remember my face and my name. "Also just seeing people from the crowd vote for the side I was on, had my heart melting.“