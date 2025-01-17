The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) is thrilled to announce its esteemed panel of judges for the highly anticipated stadium competitions at The Hollywoodbets and KKKA Annual Kaapse Klopse Competitions. Known for upholding the highest standards of fairness, skill and excellence, this year’s panel features an exceptional line-up of talented professionals dedicated to ensuring that every troupe has a fair shot at success.

Meet the adjudicators: Karen Schofield-Nel Karen Schofield-Nel is the chief adjudicator and co-ordinator of the adjudication panel, bringing years of experience and an unwavering commitment to excellence. "The Kaapse Klopse Carnival embodies the heartbeat of Cape Town’s cultural and historical identity, celebrating freedom, resilience, and creativity. It is a living testament to the city’s rich heritage and the enduring spirit of its people," said Schofield-Nel.

Schofield-Nel’s journey into adjudication stems from her extensive experience in choral music as a conductor, clinician and adjudicator. Leading the KKKA adjudication team, she works alongside a collaborative group of experts who uphold the highest standards of fairness and transparency. "Together, as a trusted and equitable team, we aim to recognise and celebrate every troupe’s commitment and artistry," she added. Her focus on impartiality, technical precision and cultural sensitivity ensures a fair and inspiring competition for all participants. Sivuyisiwe Tshefu

Sivuyisiwe Tshefu is an extraordinary musician and educator holding a Bachelor of Music in Education from Stellenbosch University. Specialising in operatic voice and vocal methodologies, Tshefu is a sought-after mentor known for her ability to guide choirs to success. Her extensive experience includes preparing choirs for prestigious competitions and winning accolades such as consecutive first prizes at the All Girls Festival. Tshefu is also a skilled marimba band trainer, showcasing her diverse musical repertoire. As a soprano soloist, Tshefu has performed at significant international events leaving audiences captivated by her emotive voice and exceptional talent. Her commitment to community upliftment through music continues to inspire young talent across South Africa. Lauren Dasappa

Lauren Dasappa, a distinguished soprano from KwaZulu-Natal, is celebrated for her performances across opera, oratorio, musical theatre and jazz. As a voice lecturer at Stellenbosch University, Dasappa nurtures emerging talent while promoting South African music on national and international stages. Her students excel in various fields, including opera and jazz, often achieving success in vocal competitions globally. Dasappa’s dedication to fostering young singers from diverse backgrounds ensures her enduring impact on the music community. Jo-Nette Le Kay Jo-Nette Le Kay is a classical recitalist and opera singer specialising in dramatic coloratura and lyrico spinto soprano repertoire. Hailing from the beautiful Winelands town of Paarl, she holds a BA degree in psychology and geography as well as a performance licentiate in singing from Stellenbosch University. She has studied with renowned teachers and attended masterclasses in Germany and Spain to refine her craft. Le Kay has performed extensively both locally and internationally, including concerts in the UK, Germany and Switzerland. Her teaching career spans numerous music departments across South Africa and she has adjudicated at prestigious vocal eisteddfods. Currently, she runs a private voice studio in the Winelands and Overberg area, fostering the next generation of vocal talent.

Sindile Patrick Tikolo Sindile Patrick Tikolo is an associate professor and head of the vocal division at the South African College of Music, University of Cape Town (UCT). Born in Zwelitsha near King William’s Town, Tikolo pursued advanced studies in the USA, earning a Graduate Artist Diploma and a Master of Music Degree in voice. He has performed extensively across opera and concert stage, with major operatic roles and oratorio repertoire in his portfolio. Tikolo is a passionate teacher, having guided many of his students to significant roles and accolades in the opera world. As a choral enthusiast, he contributes as an adjudicator, music clinician and mentor, ensuring accessibility and excellence in music for all. "The Kaapse Klopse Karnival is a cultural legacy that honours Cape Town’s rich history," said Muneeb Gambeno, director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA).