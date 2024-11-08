The time has come for local jazz sax artist Don Vino Prins to bring Saxy Back and it is all going down this Saturday at the Castle of Good Hope. This will be a show like no other as Don Vino presents the Saxy Vibes Festival with a lekker lineup of the best in local entertainment, featuring some of Cape Town’s favourite musical stars.

Patrons can look forward to seeing local powerhouses Jodi Jantjies, Robin Pieters, Mujahid George, Uncle Cal, Jarrad Ricketts, DJ Rollstoel, Jeodhouse, Cameron Ward and social media influencer Rasheeqah Karriem as the MC. The festival-styled event has something for everyone from music to food stalls, bars, VIP areas and much more. Don Vino took to Instagram to share his excitement as this is the first-ever Saxy Vibes Festival.

He shared: “I am extremely excited for this one. Bring your picnic baskets, your blankets and camp chairs and come and enjoy a fun-filled day of music, laughs, open skies and just an all-round good vibe where we’ll feature some of SA’s best performing artists and bands. There will be some food vendors and bar facilities.” SAXY TIME: Don Vino Prins. Picture: Jack Lestrade Tickets are selling fast, so make sure to get yours at Webtickets at R190 for general entry, R100 for pensioners and children between the ages of seven and 12 years pay R80. Regrettably no children under the age of six years are allowed and cooler boxes will be charged at R150 each at the door.