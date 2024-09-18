Jordan Rakei has made many South African fans happy as they will be able to experience the talented multi-instrumentalist in person as his tour for his latest album “The Loop” will be coming to the country. Jordan Rakei took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday morning announcing the two shows that he will be playing in South Africa, with a poster and a link to tickets.

Jordan Rakei is known to millions as a master producer, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and DIY innovator. By the time he turned 30, the New Zealand-born, Australia-raised artist already had a string of critically acclaimed albums to his name; everyone from GRAMMY winners and chart-toppers to Mercury Prize nominees were clamouring to work with him. Now he’s has reintroduced himself yet again, as a man whose voice is capable of stirring the soul – bringing those deep-buried feelings right to the surface.

The artist has been steadily hooking his SA audience through his timeless soulful, jazz, and hip-hop driven sound. He also previously played at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Jordan Rakei will be playing Cape Town on 29 November at Kirstenbosch Gardens, and then in Johannesburg on 30 November at Marks Park, Emmarentia as tours his latest album, “The Loop” which he released earlier this year.

Tickets for my South African shows are available nowwww: https://t.co/RG8hODvvq7 pic.twitter.com/7lIZZUNcbw — Jordan Rakei (@jordanrakei) September 18, 2024 Speaking of the album, Jordan Rakei said that it is one he has always wanted to make since he was 19. “I started writing this album after my son was born. Before I knew it, I had 35 meandering acoustic demos about parenthood which I refined into 13 tracks. These were recorded over two action-packed weeks with an orchestra, choir, and band, which was so much fun. “I took the ‘old school’ producer approach this time around—less time on the instruments and more time behind the glass. I wanted people to listen to this album and know it wasn’t made on a computer,” Rakei said.