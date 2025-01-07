THE internet is going bos oor Springbok superstar Sacha Feinberg- Mngomezulu’s love life.
The 22-year-old Stormers heartthrob, though, says hy is steeds op die rak after the skinner suggested that he met his match in lifestyle content creator Sarah Langa.
But this story has more draaie en swaaie than a gevaarlike episode of Bold and the Beautiful.
Firstly, rumours started circling online about the alleged love affair between Sacha and Sarah, after she shared a picture on her Instagram account wearing a bracelet written “Sacha”.
The online detectives went into overdrive and it was pointed out that of the 1 964 users Langa follows on Instagram, Mngomezulu is the sole Springbok player.
Langa is 10 years older than the 22-year-old Sacha and mense then had an issue with the age gap between the alleged pair.
The storie took another twist, with The South African then publishing a picture of Sacha’s brother, 27-year-old Nathan, and Langa on a yacht.
It was then suggested that Sara and model Nathan, who is famous for being on British reality show Too Hot To Handle, could be in a relationship.
Sacha, meanwhile, has quashed the rumours that he is dating Langa and according News24, clarified that he’s “100 percent not dating” and barely knows Langa.
A fourth player entered the story when TikTok user jadalecordier claimed she had made the bracelet for Sacha and gave it to him.
She captioned a video on TikTok: “Admiring outside after finding out that @sachamngomezulu girlfriend is wearing the bracelet I made for him.”