THE internet is going bos oor Springbok superstar Sacha Feinberg- Mngomezulu’s love life. The 22-year-old Stormers heartthrob, though, says hy is steeds op die rak after the skinner suggested that he met his match in lifestyle content creator Sarah Langa.

HOT BOD: Sarah Langa But this story has more draaie en swaaie than a gevaarlike episode of Bold and the Beautiful. Firstly, rumours started circling online about the alleged love affair between Sacha and Sarah, after she shared a picture on her Instagram account wearing a bracelet written “Sacha”. The online detectives went into overdrive and it was pointed out that of the 1 964 users Langa follows on Instagram, Mngomezulu is the sole Springbok player.

Langa is 10 years older than the 22-year-old Sacha and mense then had an issue with the age gap between the alleged pair. The storie took another twist, with The South African then publishing a picture of Sacha’s brother, 27-year-old Nathan, and Langa on a yacht. It was then suggested that Sara and model Nathan, who is famous for being on British reality show Too Hot To Handle, could be in a relationship.