The festive gees is creeping up on us and Cape Town is gearing up for our end-of-year jol. The bustling celebratory season sees the city transform into a vibrant playground for both locals and tourists, who can enjoy its iconic beaches, the majestic Table Mountain and the ever-popular Kaapse Klopse Minstrel parades to ring in the Nuwe Jaar.

This year, the jolly times are set to get even louder with the much-anticipated musical revue, JOLTYD – Through the Ages of Music, which takes centre stage at the Pam Golding Theatre at the Baxter from 29 November. Under the guidance of theatre great Loukmaan Adams, you can look forward to a stellar showcase of note. The producer said the show captures the true essence of Cape Town’s carnival spirit – full of warmth, humour and nostalgic tunes.

Loukmaan says: “From the electric rock ‘n roll of the 1950s, smooth Motown grooves, to the local flair of The Rockets and Mafikizolo, this show has something for everyone. “It’s a heart-warming journey that brings families and friends together as they celebrate the joyous spirit of the season.” Loukmaan, who has over four decades of entertainment experience under his belt, adds: “It’s a dream come true to be doing this at the Pam Golding Theatre during the festive season.

“It’s overwhelming, exciting and such a massive opportunity to bring something this big to life.” DETAILS: Show runs until January The show promises to take audiences on a journey through decades of musical history. This curated collection of iconic songs showcases the evolution of musical styles, genres, and cultural influences over time. The ever-popular showman says: “It’s not just about covers – it’s about moments. The song you heard when you were 14, the track that played when South Africa won the African Cup of Nations or the tune that defined your New Year’s Eve.”

Co-director Basil Appollis collaborates with Loukmaan on the festive project. Artists on the line up include Kashiefa Blaauw, Mel Jones, TDV, Xolisa Tom, Jarrad Ricketts and Loukmaan, all backed by a live band. Loukmaan Adams, Jarrad Ricketts, TDV. Picture: Dale Sylvester Musical director, Charlton Daniels, hinted that mense should come with tissues, adding: “This show is about more than just music – it’s about emotion, memory and connection.