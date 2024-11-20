Tyla has min ooghare for her haters. In fact, it seems that she smaaks proving her haters wrong.

The 22-year-old singer has been on a rise to superstardom since dropping her megahit Water last July. The song is orals and so is she. Water spawned a dance craze on the internet.

But far from being a one-hit wonder, her star burns brighter almost elke dag. This year, the pretty girl from Joburg has been scooping up awards left, right and centre. And she has been unapologetically authentic while doing her ding.

Aside from her historic Grammy win, she has been snatching up awards from Billboard, BET, and MTV laat dit goed gaan, as well as dominating the recent SAMA Awards here in Mzansi. Cheeky: Tyla’s sarcastic post. Picture: supplied Her self-titled album has charted in over 28 countries, gaining gold status in Brazil, New Zealand, Canada and the US. When it comes to commercial success, her album went rocketed past 1 billion streams on Spotify by June 2024, just 3 months after its release.

This meteoric rise has certainly rubbed mense up the wrong way. From the “coloured” identity irking Americans who don’t know their South African history to asking to help to hold up her klomp awards during an acceptance speech, haters have criticised many of her moves. Some have even suggested that she is a “plant in the industry” - a favoured figure inserted into the culture and nothing more than a puppet.

Crazy skinner: Jaguar Wright. Picture: supplied Celebrity conspiracy theorist Jaguar Wright even went as far as to say that Tyla is a “middle-aged CIA agent” posing as a young pop star . Tyla took that and ran with it. In her latest Instagram post, the singer used Wright’s reported words as the caption for her reel of pictures.