The cousins of comedy are back and ready to tickle your funny bones with their new comedy tour. Cousins Jason Goliath and Nicolas Goliath, make up the comedy duo Goliath and Goliath, who are getting ready to embark on their groundbreaking "The Happiness Economy Comedy Tour."

The duo were previously joined by Jason's sister Kate Goliath, and their friend Donovan Goliath (not related). Jason explains: "'The Happiness Economy' is a Jason and Nick project that we have been working on for a long time. Due to the expansion of Goliath and Goliath and new opportunities, Donovan is also focusing on the creative and production side of the business." The tour kicks off in Johannesburg on June 18, followed by shows in Cape Town at the Protea Hotel Fire and Ice by Marriott on July 26 and 27, and then going to Gqeberha.

With a perfect blend of Jason’s observational humour and Nicholas's storytelling, this tour offers a fresh, authentic take on personal growth and the pursuit of happiness. Jason says: "The Happiness Economy is about inspiring people to consider what truly brings joy to their lives. It’s not a motivational talk; it’s a comedy experience where laughter serves as the catalyst for self-reflection and ultimately happiness.“ The duo tells the Daily Voice that they are amped to return to Cape Town.