The annual Absolutely Fabulous Drag Show (ABFAB DRAG) is taking place at the Artscape Theatre this weekend, just in time for Women’s Day. Be prepared to be spirited away into a world of fabulousness, glitz and glam as the high- energy show returns to pay homage to the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community.

This production is set to take place tomorrow and Saturday as part of the 2024 Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival. Production Assistant, Barry Reid, says: “Cape Town boasts a rich drag tradition dating back many decades, with District Six as a vibrant hub for expression and creativity. “Today, the city continues to embrace the art of drag, with lively pageants, exhilarating parties and captivating drag queen shows adorning its cultural landscape.

Production Assistant Barry Reid “ABFAB DRAG aims to showcase the creme de la creme of drag performers, placing them on centre stage to celebrate their unique talents and captivating artistry.” The show features a line-up of exceptional divas, including the incomparable Vida Fantabisher, the runner-up of SA’s Got Talent 2016, Manila von Teez, and from the renowned drag cabaret group 3D, the sensational Kat Gilardi, the charismatic Jayde Kay Johnson and the comedy of Angel Lalamore. CAST: Exceptional line-up of top divas Reid continues: “We welcome for a second year, the triple threat artist Mitchell Darling. Guiding the choreography and troop of dancers with finesse and flair is the choreographer Nkosinathi Sangweni Waka Mtshali.”