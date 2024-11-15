The excitement is ramping up as Cape Town gears up for the Festive Getaway Volume 3 at the always- popular ATKV Goudini Spa. Kicking off on Friday, 6 December, this year’s event is set to dazzle with an exceptional line-up of entertainers and a vibrant atmosphere that promises to make lekker festive memories.

With 95% of tickets already sold out, it’s clear that this is an occasion not to be missed. Organiser and artist Mujahid George says: “It’s the biggest festival that I’m doing for the year and it’s always the one that people look forward to. “We’ve had our challenges, however, with it being our third time, it’s much easier this time around.”

PLANNE: Mujahid George Aside from the hot artist line-up, festivities include a dress-up competition themed around ‘80s superstars, where attendees can win fabulous prizes. Guests can expect to be entertained by South Africa’s finest musical talent, such as Emo Adams, Salome, Temple Boys, Robin Pieters, Black Ties, Andrea Fortuin, Loukmaan Adams, and Berry Trytsman, among others. DJ Rory and DJ Rollstoel will warm up the crowd, while the renowned Quinton Manuel serves as the host.

Salome says: “I am excited to be a part of this for the third time. We have the most fun when we perform for the people in the pool and on the lawn.” Emo agrees and adds: “To the people coming for the first time, I hope you know what’s coming for you.” Newcomer Andrea Fortuin, set to make her debut at the festival, says she’s thrilled to be invited.