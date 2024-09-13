Spring has sprung and the weekend is upon us. It’s the perfect time to let your hair down and let go of the week’s madness by hanging out with the funniest comedians Cape Town has to offer.

Spend tonight with funnyman and actor Rob van Vuuren and friends. Rob will serve as host, Dalin Oliver is the headline act, and the supporting acts are Jaryd Pillay, KG Mokgadi and Céline Tshika. Comedian Kagiso KG Mokgadi. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers There really is nothing like a night out and lagging yourself klaar. This is a kwaai line-up of four hilarious acts and the comedy extravaganza promises to tickle your funny bone and leave you in stitches.

Arrive early for dinner and drinks, and be ready for the show which starts at 8pm. Come prepared for an evening of non-stop laughter as these talented comedians take the stage to deliver their best jokes and stories. Whether you’re a comedy enthusiast or just looking for a good time, this show promises to be a night to remember. It’s all going down tonight at Simon’s Restaurant in Groot Constantia.

Dinner is at 6pm and the comedy show starts at 8pm. Tickets are R250 and available on Quicket. Stick uit for Rocca Fest It’s only three months left till the festive season but if you are in the mood to let loose, then stiek uit for a jol of a time at this year’s Roccafest 2024 at Rochester House, with great performances from various artists like DJ Aenoe, Mr Morris, Romeo Makota, Cairo CPT and Blxckie.

Create good memories with great vibes and great music. Only canned beverages will be allowed at the event. No bottles permitted, no weapons or items that might cause harm allowed. Tickets are available for R80 on Quicket and the party starts at 6pm until midnight.

Gigs – Friday night is Ladies’ Night at Hanover Street in GrandWest R&B edition with Mia Mia, Robbie Savage, Jaryd Busch and Krazy K. Enty is R90 and the party starts at 9pm. – Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents Ladies’ Night this Friday with R&B performer Sam D and music by Clint Supreme.