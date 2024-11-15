Elsies se Ajay Pienaar, aka Ajay Wonderboy, needs one final push to get to Britain’s Got Talent and knock the socks off legendary music producer Simon Cowell. A fundraising concert will be held this Sunday at the Artscape Theatre, featuring Craig Lucas, Mr Tapout and Crew, Ekraam Cupido, Zoe Zana, Vuvu Khumalo, Miss Pebbles, Vortex Dance Crew, Carletheia and many more.

At just 11 years old, Ajay has become a beacon of hope innie Elsies River, captivating audiences with his powerful voice and heartwarming spirit. Having already shone on TV and in Cape Malay Choir competitions, he dreams of representing South Africa on Britain’s Got Talent. Showbiz vet Ashley Pienaar is calling on the public to come out in their numbers to support his laaitie, as the success of this show will determine whether Ajay gets on the plane on 21 November or not.

AJAY and Ashley Pienaar FINAL PUSH: Dad Ashley Pienaar offers great night Ashley says: “We are in desperate need of more ticket sales so that we raise the necessary funds. “It is for a good cause, as my son also started the Ajay Wonderboy Foundation which will host a star search every year in our disadvantaged areas to give other children an opportunity to represent South Africa at Britain’s Got Talent or America’s Got Talent. “We are in need of about R60 000 and still need to purchase our tickets which gets more expensive by the day.”