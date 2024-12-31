Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden is set to dazzle audiences with an unmissable evening of music on Sunday, 5 January 2025. The night features two electrifying acts: the iconic Freshlyground, performing at Kirstenbosch for the first time with their remarkable new vocalist, Mbali Makhoba, and the globally acclaimed Congo Cowboys.

Renowned for their vibrant blend of Afro-pop and socially- conscious lyrics, Freshly- ground has been a cornerstone of South Africa’s music scene for over two decades. Mbali said: “Being part of the Freshlyground legacy has been an incredible journey. “To perform at Kirstenbosch – a venue steeped in culture, nature, and community – is humbling and exhilarating.

“This concert will celebrate all the elements that make South Africa so extraordinary: our music, landscapes, and people. “I can’t wait to share the stage with the band and connect with our fans under the stars in this magical space.” The Congo Cowboys will join the line-up and deliver their kwaai mix of Americana and African rhythms.

KIRSTENBOSCH Formed by Freshlyground members Simon Attwell, Julio Sigauque, and Congolese artist Chris Bakalanga, this dynamic trio seamlessly blends Bluegrass, Kwassa Kwassa, and Soukous guitar to create a global sound. Sarah Struys, Events and Tourism Manager at Kirstenbosch, said Freshlyground was an institution at Kirstenbosch for many years: “We hosted their first big public concert on 12 January 2003, saw them rise to fame and perform for sold-out crowds year after year, and then hosted their final concert on New Year’s Eve 2019 when the band members went their own ways. “We are so excited now to have Freshlyground back at Kirstenbosch for their first big performance with new lead singer Mbali Makhoba.”