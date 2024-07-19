The Founder and Creative Director of Exposé: The Fashion Show, Gino Thaysen, is gearing up to host another one of his shows that create jobs and modelling opportunities for people on the Cape Flats. The 26-year-old former Mitchells Plain resident is a teacher at Newfields Primary School in Hanover Park.

Gino, who recently moved to Plumstead, is hosting his event on Friday and Saturday (19-20 July), with models he has trained himself. Gino says his mission is to keep the youth off the streets by giving them a place where they can express themselves in a positive manner. Gino Thaysen. Picture: Supplied He explains: “I’ve seen how difficult it is to break into the fashion and modelling industry and after the hard work, dedication and a number of disappointments I’ve endured, I wanted to create a platform for the young creatives in my community who also want to dabble in the fashion space.”

His first production was held in November 2021 at a small warehouse in Epping Industria, with an audience of 150 fashionistas and a cast of 30. “Today I have 40 people in the crew and over 200 models taking the ramp,” he says proudly. With three successful shows under his belt, the production was nominated for the Top Fashion Show in SA by RSA Awards in 2022, competing against SA Fashion Week and the like.

Gino Thaysen. Picture: Supplied Gino Thaysen. Picture: Supplied He adds: “Exposé has exposed youth to different career paths by making them part of social media and media productions, beauty teams [photoshoots and shows] and doing clothing drives to donate to the less fortunate communities.” This year’s theme is “Runway Renaissance”.