Kicking off the first leg of their concert tour, the group will be gracing the Grand Arena stage tonight.

Spring has sprung and if you are in the mood for some throwbacks then GrandWest is the place to be as legendary R&B group Dru Hill will be live in South Africa this weekend with their All White Soul Sessions Concert.

The Boys from Baltimore recorded seven top-40 Hits and are best known for number one hits such as In my bed, Never Make a Promise, How Deep is Your Love, Beauty, We Not Making Love No More, These Are The Times, Love We Had, 5 Steps and many more hits.

Dru Hill has sold over 15 million copies worldwide and are winners of the 1999 MTV Video Music Award for Video of The Year, 1997 Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, 1998 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Group and two-time Soul Train Award Winners.

Cape Town fans are in for a treat as the American group, fronted by Thong Song hitmaker Sisqo has been making waves in the music scene for years, with their soulful blend of R&B, hip hop soul, and gospel tunes.