Spring has sprung and if you are in the mood for some throwbacks then GrandWest is the place to be as legendary R&B group Dru Hill will be live in South Africa this weekend with their All White Soul Sessions Concert.
Kicking off the first leg of their concert tour, the group will be gracing the Grand Arena stage tonight.
The Boys from Baltimore recorded seven top-40 Hits and are best known for number one hits such as In my bed, Never Make a Promise, How Deep is Your Love, Beauty, We Not Making Love No More, These Are The Times, Love We Had, 5 Steps and many more hits.
Dru Hill has sold over 15 million copies worldwide and are winners of the 1999 MTV Video Music Award for Video of The Year, 1997 Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, 1998 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Group and two-time Soul Train Award Winners.
Cape Town fans are in for a treat as the American group, fronted by Thong Song hitmaker Sisqo has been making waves in the music scene for years, with their soulful blend of R&B, hip hop soul, and gospel tunes.
So get ready to sing along to some amazing throwbacks and watch out for our own homegrown talent featuring Zonke, Bongo Maffin and DJ Young. Book your tickets now at Ticketpro.
Gig Guides
- Shazec Diamond Productions presents Musical Jukebox with Ekraam Cupido, Deja Vu, Esther Philander and a live band this Saturday at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone. Tickets are available at R160 on Quicket and the show starts at 8pm.
- The little one’s favourite cartoon character, Peppa Pig will be live in Cape Town this weekend from Friday to Sunday at the Artscape Opera House in support of animal welfare organisation, Raise 'n Rescue. Tickets are available between R200 and R549 on Quicket.
- Club Le Roue presents Spring Break this Saturday with guest DJ Justin supported by DJ Big J and Mr Earl. Doors open at 8pm and entry is R30.
- The Federation of Dance Sport 2024 Provincial Championships will be taking place at Belhar Indoor Centre on Saturday starting at 11am and evening session will start around 5pm.
- TMTL "There's More To Life" introduces "Cape Town's Flavor Jou Ma Se Race” suitable for the entire family. Gladiators - challenging endurance and team efforts with a fun day at Leliebloem House on Saturday in aid of Leliebloem House in Belgravia and Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha. Enter on the day OR via www.tmtl.co.za
- Beautify Kuilsriver Day Market is taking place this Saturday at the NG Kerk, Kerkplein in Kuilsriver from 9am till 3pm. Look forward to good food, fresh veggies, music, fun and family entertainment.
- Hanover Street in Grandwest preset Kings and Wueens this Friday featuring Clint K, DJ Ice Flake, Alicious 101, Masoodah and many more. Entry is R100 via Quicket.
- Good Hope Christian Centre hosts this annual 40 day prayer conference called Appeal To Heaven with international pastors from the USA. To be part of the revival join the Good Hope Christian Centre for these 40-days of prayer, held Tuesday to Friday and Sundays at 7:30PM with founder and senior pastor, Wendy McDonald.