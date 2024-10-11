The annual DStv Content Creator Awards are back to crown some of the hottest content creators and cultural icons. The highly anticipated event ranks top of the social calendar and usually attracts the cream of the crop talent from Africa.

The event will be hosted by 947’s Anele Mdoda, and will feature show-stopping performances by the Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio, alongside standout acts like Mandisi Tshingana, Cassidy Nicholson, and Nina Hastie. Among the list of nationally known artists are two of Cape Town’s top drag artists Manila von Teez and Ina Propriette who will showcase high energy performances live at the event. This year’s awards will transform Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton into a hub of entertainment, innovation, and digital creativity.

The grand marquee will host a night of spectacular celebration, bringing together top content creators and cultural icons for an unforgettable experience. Manila von Teez told the Daily Voice: “It's obviously amazing to have queer people represented in a space like this and the acknowledgement the art of drag is receiving. “Long have we pushed for inclusivity in great events like these, and I am super excited that opportunities are coming our way. It promises to be an amazing evening, without doubt.

“Drag lends itself to fashion and so when there is a chance to walk on one, you’re bound to show up and show out. We also planning a really cool performance, hopefully tongues will wag (positively) and more people will want to see more and more drag at show cases like this.” Ina Propriette. Picture: Supplied Ina Propriette, who recently starred in the Showmax reality TV show ‘Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap’, alongside Manila von Teez, added: “It’s actually insane.” “The invite was initially to attend which was cute on its own. But then to also get to showcase what we do is the cherry on top. This is such a huge mainstream platform and to get a seat at the table feels validating as a performer in the industry.