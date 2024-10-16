Popular Suidooster soapie star Jawaahier Petersen had viewers on the edge of their seat as her character Kaashifa Samsodien announced her pregnancy this week. Kaashifa broke the news to her husband Rhafiek Samsodien, played by Irshaad Ally, and mom in law Mymoena (Jill Levenberg).

Jawaahier says the storyline coincidently ties in with reality as she and her husband Ridhaa Damon prepare to welcome their third child. Jawaahier, who is the daughter of slain Cape Town music icon Taliep Petersen, is now five months along, with baby due in February 2025. Expecting: Jawaahier and TV hubby Ally. Picture: supplied She tells the Daily Voice: “It's actually a funny story about Kaashifa’s pregnancy. Colin Howard, our creative producer, said last year that it was on the cards for 2024. Kaashifa's pregnancy storyline was written long before my own.

“The day I heard we were going to start filming Kaashifa's pregnancy, I was completely unaware that I was pregnant myself. “Right now, Kaashifa is a little further along in her pregnancy than I am as Jawaahier, but now I don’t have to pretend when Kaashifa struggles with morning sickness or tiredness.” She says busy-bee Kaashifa, who runs her own restaurant, will have a rude awakening.

“She’s going to have to make another plan with Oos Wes because her hands are going to be full with another big project, a long-held dream of hers – a new gourmet restaurant that’s finally appearing on the horizon. This, like the baby she’s expecting, also becomes a new “baby” for her.“ Jawaahier who has a Master’s degree in Psychology has spent most of her career working with kids, and says even though the experiences with these children has moulded her, nothing quite compares to having your own. “Being a mom, being a parent, comes with a lot of challenges. You’re just winging it, hoping for the best, and doing it with the best intentions.”