Cape Town musician Sebastian Petersen who heads the Sebastian Petersen Jazz Collective says there is no love lost when it comes to his ex-wife and former band mate, Celeste Petersen. Sebastian, 50, from Manenberg and Celeste,41, from Silvertown, are teaming up on stage after ten years.

The guitarist and vocalist tied the knot in 2010 and have a daughter. Partnership: Sebastian and Celeste. Picture: Supplied At the time, they performed in and around Cape Town and were known to be a hot combo. Sadly, the couple split in 2016, but remained friends for the sake of their daughter. Sebastian says: “Things were not always pleasant after our divorce, but we realised that we’re raising a child. We put our differences aside and learned to co-parent our child.”

Sebastian says the upcoming colab came about when he approached Celeste to perform with him after nearly 10 years. “When I asked Celeste to join me, I never thought she would say yes, but she did. Our love for the music industry shows that even as a divorced couple there are things you can still enjoy with one another. Music is our connection.” Celeste agrees and says: “We see each other almost every day because we have a daughter and we have worked our way to a good understanding, above all, the music will always be our connection.”

Fans and followers are urged to support the duo at their upcoming show on August 25 at the DNA Café for a delightful Sunday luncheon featuring the renowned Sebastian Petersen Jazz Collective. Accompanying the collective are the talented Celeste Petersen, Nigel Matanga, Donovan De Villiers, and Isaac Jones. The venue is situated at Langverwacht Mall in Kuilsriver Tickets cost R210 and include a delectable two-course traditional Sunday lunch.