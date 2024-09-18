Bad Boy Records founder Sean “Diddy” Combs is in big trouble after FBI agents arrested him on Monday, with the star being denied bail. The 54-year-old copped a vrag charges, including a racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

The superstar rapper is accused of engaging in decades of sexual abuse of women. In a press conference, US attorney for the southern district of New York, Damian Williams, laid out the hele storie. Williams alleges that Combs used his business empire “to carry out criminal activity, including sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and the obstruction of justice”.

The prosecutor claims Diddy used his employees “including high-ranking supervisors in the business, personal assistants, security staff and household staff.... to facilitate the “Freak Offs". He said: “They booked the hotel rooms and stocked them with the supplies, including drugs, baby oil, personal lubricant, extra linens and lighting. "When the hotel rooms got damaged, they helped clean it up.

“They arranged for victims and commercial sex workers to travel for the Freak Offs, and they delivered large quantities of cash to Combs to pay for the commercial sex workers.” Even a moerse bail offer of $50 million (R878M) couldn’t persuade the courts to release Combs. The case has sent shockwaves through the music and entertainment industry, with Williams saying they couldd bring more charges against Diddy and tjommies.