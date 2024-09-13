The multi-talented Tashreeq de Villiers, aka TDV but better known by his stage name Ricky Vani Frontline, is back with a brand-new track titled Deadshot, where he dives into the new sound of drill. He says: “The message of Deadshot is to always aim high in life, for success comes to those who hit their target. When I chose the title Deadshot, I had a vision of a target like a bullseye type of vibe.

“So in beautiful words, I’d say whatever you do, make sure you do it well and make sure you hit the bullseye all the time.” NEW SONG: Deadshot art “This is the first time I’m doing a trap/drill song. I know this market is growing so I thought I’d give it a shot. I love being part of all genres because that’s who we are as a Rainbow Nation. A bit of everything.” The beats on the track are produced by multi-platinum- selling American record producer and Grammy-nominated Wyshmaster, who has worked with international stars in the music industry.

TDV adds: “He has produced for prominent names such as Nelly, T-Pain, Pitbull, Chingy and more. “He was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2010 for the multi-platinum selling single, I’m on a Boat featuring Lonely Island and T-Pain. So I’m honoured to have a track with this legend.” “This is actually an old song that was released October 2022 but it did not get the traction it needed, but I think that will happen with this epic music video.”