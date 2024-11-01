Cape Town - Get ready for the most glamorous event of the year, as a new Queen and King will be crowned at the annual Mr and Miss Sovereign Western Cape Pageant this weekend. It’s all going down this Saturday when 14 finalists will battle it out at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone, so come prepared for a night of beauty, talent, and excitement.

Contestants from all over Western Cape will showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerves, and talent in their best themed wear, swimwear and evening wear as they vie for these very prestigious titles. The newly-crowned Queen and King will take over the reins from last year’s winners, Ina Propriette and Garth Arnolds. SHOWTIME: 2023 pageant winner Ina Propiette Pageant director Barry Reid says: “We are dedicated to breaking down barriers of shame and intolerance, fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.

“Proceeds from our event are channelled to support various charities and assist our reigning Kings and Queens in their philanthropic and fundraising endeavours.” BUZZ: Show director Barry Reid The top-five contestants will be challenged by an esteemed panel of judges with a Q&A session in order to determine who has the full package to represent not only the Sovereign brand, but also the LGBTQIA+ community, before the ultimate winners for 2024 are announced, Reid adds. On the entertainment bill are Craig Lucas, former Idols finalist Zoe Zana, Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap stars Manila von Teez and Emogan Moore, as well as the Omnia Dancers and hosted by Naythan Kayser.