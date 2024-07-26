The weekend is upon us, die pay is in, and if you are looking for ways to heat things up during these cold winter days then China Town in Parow has just what you need, with fun options for the hele family. It’s all going down tomorrow at the China Town Parow Fun Day from 10am to 3pm.

You can look forward to a day packed with entertainment catering to all ages. You get to pick and choose from a variety of delicious foods and snacks, exciting rides will be available to enjoy, amazing prizes are up for grabs. And to have the little ones imaginations run wild, a magician will be performing cool magic tricks, making things disappear and reappear.

And of course lekker live music to keep the vibes going throughout the day. This is a fun day not to be missed, so bring the whole family and your tjommies for an unforgettable day of pure jollification and relaxation. Entry is free and raffle tickets will be for sale, so be sure to stiek uit at Shoprite Hyper Parow Park on the corner of Voortrekker Road and Jean Simmons Road.